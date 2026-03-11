FBI warns of possible Iranian drone threat to California: Report

The FBI has issued warnings to law enforcement agencies in California about a potential threat from Iran, according to an alert reviewed by ABC News.

The alert indicated that Iran could retaliate against American attacks by launching drones along the West Coast.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” the alert stated as per the news outlet. “We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack,” according to ABC News.

Context of the threat The warning comes amid the Trump administration’s ongoing military campaign against Iran. Iranian forces have responded with drone strikes across the Middle East, escalating regional tensions.

“While there is no specific timing or confirmed method, the alert underscores the possibility of Iran striking within the continental United States,” the news outlet reported.

Concerns over drone use by Mexican cartels US intelligence officials have also expressed concern over the growing use of drones by Mexican drug cartels, which could be used to target US forces or personnel near the border.

“An uncorroborated report suggested that unidentified Mexican cartel leaders had authorized attacks using UAS (drones) carrying explosives against US law enforcement and US military personnel along the US-Mexico border,” according to a September 2025 bulletin reviewed by ABC News.

The report noted that while such attacks would be unprecedented, the scenario is plausible: “This type of attack against US personnel or interests inside the United States would be unprecedented but exemplifies a plausible scenario, although (cartels) typically avoid actions that would result in unwanted attention or responses from US authorities,” the bulletin added.

