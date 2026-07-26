FBI's most wanted COVID fraud fugitive extradited from Jamaica to US over alleged $32 million scam

A woman accused of helping orchestrate a $32 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme has been extradited from Jamaica to the United States after spending more than a year on the run, the US Department of Justice announced on Saturday.

Elaine Escoe, 41, who was on the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters List, was returned to the Southern District of Florida to face federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

According to the Justice Department, Escoe was indicted in 2025 but fled to Jamaica after a federal arrest warrant was issued in May that year. She allegedly failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing and remained a fugitive until Jamaican authorities arrested her following a tip developed through an FBI investigation.

US officials said her extradition was carried out through a joint operation involving the FBI, the US Marshals Service, the Diplomatic Security Service, the Jamaican Constabulary Force, and the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Alleged $32 million fraud scheme Federal prosecutors allege Escoe and her co-conspirators fraudulently sought more than $32 million from multiple COVID-era relief programmes, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programme.

Investigators said the group submitted fraudulent applications that falsely claimed business payrolls, revenues and operations to maximise federal funding.

To support the applications, prosecutors allege the conspirators created fake tax returns, fabricated bank records and other false financial documents that lenders and government agencies relied upon in approving loans and grants.

Some applications were allegedly submitted for businesses controlled by members of the conspiracy, while others were filed on behalf of third parties in exchange for kickbacks that, according to prosecutors, reached as much as 50% of the loan proceeds. Authorities also allege the fraud proceeds were laundered among the conspirators.

Last defendant in the case Escoe is the final defendant charged in the alleged conspiracy.

Three co-defendants—Alfred Davis, Cher Davis and Latoya Clark—were convicted by a federal jury following a trial in December 2025, while James McGhow and Gino Jourdan pleaded guilty.

According to the Justice Department, Alfred Davis was sentenced to 235 months in prison, Cher Davis to 87 months, Latoya Clark to 70 months, Jourdan to 46 months, and McGhow to 42 months.

FBI highlights anti-fraud crackdown The FBI said Escoe had been living in Jamaica under the false identity "Harley Newman" before her arrest.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Escoe is the fourth person captured from the bureau's Most Wanted Fraudsters List within five weeks of the list's launch, adding that more than 30 high-value fugitives have been returned to the United States since June.

The bureau launched the Most Wanted Fraudsters List on June 4 to help locate major financial crime suspects who had fled the country. Escoe was added to the list on June 8 and was arrested less than two months later.

The Justice Department said the case is also part of the work of its newly established National Fraud Enforcement Division, created in April to investigate and prosecute fraud involving taxpayer-funded federal benefit programmes.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said those accused of exploiting pandemic relief programmes would be pursued "no matter how long it takes or where they attempt to hide."