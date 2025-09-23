FCC Chair Brendan Carr denies Government role in Jimmy Kimmel's suspension from ABC, says, ‘It’s about ratings’

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr on Monday rejected claims that the government forced Disney to sideline late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, insisting the suspension was related to ratings.

“Jimmy Kimmel is in the situation that he is in because of his ratings, not because of anything that’s happened at the federal government level,” Carr said at a forum in New York, The New York Post reported.

Carr’s earlier remarks sparked backlash FCC chair Carr has faced bipartisan criticism since last week when he warned about Kimmel’s comments: “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Context of Kimmel’s suspension Disney pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel linked Tyler Robinson, the accused killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to the MAGA movement during his September 15 broadcast.

Utah officials, however, described Robinson as aligned with far-left ideology, citing text messages where he admitted targeting Kirk due to “hatred” for the conservative activist.

Affiliate actions and network response Owners of dozens of ABC affiliates, including Nexstar and Sinclair, quickly preempted Kimmel’s show, signaling they would not air the program unless action was taken. Two days after the broadcast, Disney announced Kimmel’s indefinite suspension.

“These companies can find ways to change conduct,” Carr had said earlier, warning networks about potential repercussions.

Industry reaction The suspension sparked widespread criticism from entertainers and industry observers, raising debates about media censorship, ratings pressures, and political influence in broadcast television.

ABC reinstates Jimmy Kimmel’s show after controversy In the latest development, ABC announced on Monday that Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show will resume airing on Tuesday, following a brief suspension over his comments on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.