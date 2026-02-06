FDA announces recall on 6,000 M&M candies — What's behind the move? What to do if you've purchased them?

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an announcement on a recall of repackaged M&M's products as they do not contain necessary allergen information.

The recall notice, issued by Beacon Promotions Inc, was initiated on 26 January.

The repackaged M&M candy packets recalled recently may contain milk, soy, and peanuts. However, the packaging does not mention the proper warnings on allergens, leading the company to recall the affected batch.

Beacon Promotions on 26 January issued the recall on more than 6,000 units of M&M candies that were labelled with a variety of promotional company names.

The FDA on 4 February categorised the notification under Class II, meaning that consuming these M&Ms “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

How to check if you bought recalled M&Ms M&Ms are popular in the US, with a sizeable chunk of the population consuming the candies. Recalling the product may create panic among buyers but there are ways you can identify if your M&M packet at home is affected.

The recalled M&Ms all contained the candies, but were distributed in packaging meant for promotional purposes. At present, a select lot of 1.3-ounce bags of M&M's Peanut candies and classic M&M's candies in the promotional packaging have been recalled.

Also Read | Crayola recall alert! Magnetic cubes pulled due to serious injury or death risk

The recalled M&M candies come under the lot number of L450ARCLV03 with an expiry date of 12/1/2025. The lot number L502FLHKP01 has a "best by" date of 1/1/2026, while lot code L523CMHKP01 comes with a "best by" date of 6/30/2026. Another lot with the code L537GMHKP01 and an expiry date of 9/1/2026 has also been recalled.

The recalled M&Ms were distributed in 20 states including California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, Arizona, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Maryland, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Alabama, Kentucky, Iowa, Kansas, and South Dakota.

What to do with recalled M&Ms If you happened to have bought the recalled M&Ms with one of the lot codes and corresponding expiry dates, there is no need to panic.

If you are not allergic to milk, soy and nuts, these candies are still safe for you to consume and you do not need to respond to the notice.