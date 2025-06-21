FDA recall alert: Chocolate products across the US recalled urgently by Weaver Nut Company, all you need to know

The Weaver Nut Company has suddenly recalled all its semi-sweet chocolate nonpareils with white or Christmas-colored seeds, with specific lot codes, that have been distributed throughout the United States. The reason for the recall has been cited as the presence of potential undeclared milk allergens, according to a recent press release issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday.

What do the recall details say?

The Summary of the FDA announcement looks as follows: Company Announcement Date: June 17, 2025

FDA Publish Date: June 18, 2025

Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens

Reason for Announcement: Undeclared milk allergen

Company Name: Weaver Nut Company

Brand Name: Weaver Nut Company

Product Description: Semi-sweet chocolate pareils with white or Christmas colored seeds The company announcement, as published by the FDA in the press release, reads, "Weaver Nut Company, Inc. is recalling the following chocolate products with specific lot codes, due to potential undeclared milk allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the impacted products and Lot’s listed below."

Potential affected products include two kinds of items: Item / Description: 47518 - Nonpareil, Semi-Sweet Chocolate (Christmas Seeds) with Lot numbers: 204206, 204207, 204208, 204209, 204212, 224225

Item / Description: D2645 - Nonpareils, Semi-Sweet Chocolate (White Seeds) with Lot numbers: 204214-RL, 204214, 204215, 224221, 224222, 224223, 135215, 135216, 135217, 135220, 135221, 145204, 145205-1, 145207-1, 145210-1

According to FDA, no illnesses have been reported till now in connection with the flagged issue by the company that has resulted in these recalls.

The product was distributed to customers throughout the US and has already been sold at various retail and grocery store outlets nationwide.

“The issue was discovered through a wholesale customer complaint upon receipt of shipment misaligned with the updated product specifications followed by a lab test to confirm the milk presence,” the FDA report also says.