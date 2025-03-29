FDA’s top vaccine official Peter Marks resigns, calls out Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ‘misinformation and lies’

Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) top vaccine official, has resigned, an official at the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Friday. According to a news outlet, multiple sources indicated that Marks was forced to step down.

Marks, who has led the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) since 2016, played a pivotal role in overseeing vaccine approvals, including those for COVID-19. In his resignation letter to acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner, Marks condemned efforts to undermine public trust in vaccines.

Advertisement

"Undermining confidence in vaccines is irresponsible, detrimental to public health, and a clear danger to our nation’s health, safety, and security,” Marks wrote, as reported by CBS News.

His resignation is effective April 5.

Dispute over vaccine safety and Kennedy’s influence Marks’ resignation comes amid growing tensions between federal health officials and anti-vaccine activists, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy has been a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccines.

In his resignation letter, Marks suggested that his stance on transparency and science clashed with the views of health officials.

"It has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies," Marks wrote, the news outlet quoted.

Kennedy has repeatedly cast doubt on vaccine safety. He has also raised concerns about the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Advertisement

In a recent interview on Fox News, Kennedy said the MMR vaccine “does cause deaths every year.” However, the Infectious Disease Society of America states there have been no deaths linked to the MMR vaccine in healthy individuals.

Read More

Measles outbreak sparks concerns Marks’ resignation comes as the US faces a growing measles outbreak, with Texas experiencing particularly severe cases.

"The ongoing multistate measles outbreak that is particularly severe in Texas reminds us of what happens when confidence in well-established science underlying public health and well-being is undermined,” Marks wrote in his resignation letter, as cited by the news report.

He also warned about the global implications of vaccine hesitancy.

"Measles, which killed more than 100,000 unvaccinated children last year in Africa and Asia owing to pneumonitis and encephalitis caused by the virus, had been eliminated from our shores,” he wrote. Advertisement