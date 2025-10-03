FDIC Set to Jump Into Trump’s Debanking Fight With New Plan

US regulators are set to unveil a plan next week targeting how officials scrutinize banks’ risk, after President Donald Trump moved to rein in what he sees as the closing of customer accounts for political reasons.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s proposal would explicitly prohibit bank examiners from forcing lenders to close customer accounts on political, social, cultural or religious grounds, according to people familiar with the matter. The rule would focus on the government’s supervision powers and banks would not be required to assume any additional burdens as a result of the proposal, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the plans.

The agency announced Thursday that its board — which includes the head of the the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — would vote next week to propose a measure to ban the use of reputation risk. The FDIC didn’t refer to so-called debanking specifically, but regulators have said that monitoring traditional factors such as credit and market risk is the best way to prevent harm to banks’ reputations.

Representatives for the FDIC and the OCC declined to comment.

Trump has repeatedly criticized debanking — or the practice of depriving some individuals and businesses of banking services — and previously said that JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. refused his money. Both companies have said they don’t deny business on ideological grounds.

Consumer advocates say there is little evidence to show the issue is widespread but critics have argued that some bank examiners pushed lenders to stop doing business with politically sensitive clients, even when they posed no risk to the bank’s safety and soundness.

Recently, the FDIC asked big banks whether they closed customer accounts or denied people service on political or religious grounds, according to one of the people. The OCC has also asked the largest lenders it oversees for information about closed customer accounts.

In August, the president signed an executive order to stamp out the practice and require regulators to identify financial institutions that previously engaged in unlawful debanking. It also directed regulators to remove reputation risk standards from their guidance.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.