Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks today at NABE in Philadelphia: Time, where to watch and what to expect

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to deliver his much-anticipated speech on the “Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy” at the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) annual meeting in Philadelphia. This marks Powell’s first major appearance since the Fed’s September policy meeting, where interest rates were cut by 25 basis points.

Investors will watch closely for signals on potential October rate cuts, Powell’s outlook on inflation and employment, and guidance for the Fed Reserve’s upcoming October 28–29 policy meeting.

Date: Tuesday (October 14, 2025)

Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

Location: NABE Annual Meeting, Philadelphia

How to watch: Powell’s remarks will be streamed live on the National Association for Business Economics YouTube channel.

What investors are watching: Interest rate signals: Markets are closely monitoring for any indication of a rate cut in October. After September’s 25-basis-point reduction, investors are watching whether the Fed will signal further easing or maintain a cautious approach amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

Inflation vs Employment: Powell is expected to address the inflation risks and labor market weaknesses, which remain a concern amid delayed official data due to the US government shutdown.

Economic outlook: Analysts will look for insights on how tariffs, immigration policies, and tax changes might affect inflation, employment, and overall economic growth. Recent private-sector data show mixed signals, with strong productivity gains but potential upcoming price pressures.

Federal Reserve divisions: Some Fed officials worry about inflation pressures from tariffs, while others support additional rate cuts to protect jobs. Powell may address this internal balance.

Forward guidance: Investors hope Powell will provide clues on the Fed’s plans for the October 28–29 policy meeting and potential additional rate cuts before the end of 2025.