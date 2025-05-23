Federal judge blocks Trump administration decision to revoke Harvard's ability to enrol international students

In a setback to US President and relief to students, Federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked Donald Trump administration's decision to bar foreign student enrolment at Harvard University.

The development came amid Harvard filing the lawsuit in US District Court in Massachusetts.

"The Trump administration is hereby enjoined from implementing... the revocation of Plaintiff's SEVP (Student and Exchange Visitor Program) certification," ordered judge Allison Burroughs, reported AFP.

The temporary restraining order stops the government from pulling Harvard's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

Harvard files lawsuit In a lawsuit filed on Friday in federal court in Boston, Harvard termed the government's action a ‘blatant violation’ of the US Constitution and said that it will have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders.”

"With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission," Harvard said.

"Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard," the 389-year-old school added.

Harvard enrols almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Most are graduate students and they come from more than 100 countries.

What Trump administration order said The Trump administration decision has raised concerns over the legal status of thousands of students, including nearly 800 from India, currently enrolled at the varsity.

on Thursday, the Trump administration ordered the Department of Homeland Security to terminate Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP) certification.

“This means Harvard can no longer enrol foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status,” the federal agency said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a letter dated May 22 to Harvard University that “I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Programme certification is revoked.”

‘We will support you as we do…': Harvard President Alan M. Garber Condemning the unlawful and unwarranted action, Harvard President Alan M. Garber said that the action imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams.

“For those international students and scholars affected by yesterday’s action, know that you are vital members of our community. You are our classmates and friends, our colleagues and mentors, our partners in the work of this great institution. Thanks to you, we know more and understand more, and our country and our world are more enlightened and more resilient. We will support you as we do our utmost to ensure that Harvard remains open to the world,” Garber said.