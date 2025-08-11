Federal judge refuses to release Ghislaine Maxwell’s grand jury records citing risk to secrecy

A federal judge has refused to release the secret grand jury testimony that led to Ghislaine Maxwell’s indictment, saying it would undermine the confidentiality of proceedings. Judge Paul A. Engelmayer warned that public disclosure could erode trust in future witnesses.

Published11 Aug 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Judge has ruled to keep Ghislaine Maxwell’s grand jury testimony sealed, rejecting prosecutors’ push for public release amid speculation over Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. (Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
A federal judge has ruled that the secret grand jury testimony leading to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking indictment will remain sealed, rejecting arguments for its public release.

In a written decision on Monday (August 11), Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said releasing the materials would undermine the foundational secrecy of grand jury proceedings.

The government had suggested that the materials could be released publicly ‘casually or promiscuously,’ which would risk ‘unravelling the foundations of secrecy upon which the grand jury is premised’ and eroding confidence by persons called to testify before future grand juries, Engelmayer wrote.

He also dismissed the notion that disclosure would be harmless because the information had been covered at Maxwell’s trial.

“It is no answer to argue that releasing the grand jury materials, because they are redundant of the evidence at Maxwell’s trial, would be innocuous,” he added. “The same could be said for almost any grand jury testimony… given in support of charges that later proceeded to trial.”

Prosecutors sought to unseal the testimony

Federal prosecutors had argued for unsealing the documents in an attempt to address public suspicions surrounding the government’s knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s activities.

Epstein, a financier, died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell, his former girlfriend and socialite associate, was later convicted of aiding him in exploiting underage girls.

The Justice Department has acknowledged that no testimony came from civilian witnesses — all those who testified were members of law enforcement.

