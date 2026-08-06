Federal judge reveals chilling threats and intimidation after blocking Trump policy

Chief US District Judge John McConnell has revealed he faced credible death threats, harassment and intimidation after issuing rulings against one of President Donald Trump's key policies, warning that attacks on judges are escalating and threaten the rule of law.

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According to a report by The Washington Post, McConnell said the threats intensified after he blocked parts of the Trump administration's sweeping freeze on trillions of dollars in federal funding early last year. He said the campaign against him included death threats, the doxxing of his daughter by a MAGA activist, two impeachment attempts by Republican lawmakers and even the cancellation of his homeowner's insurance.

McConnell said one of the most disturbing incidents involved an unsolicited pizza delivery placed in the name of Daniel Anderl, the son of New Jersey federal Judge Esther Salas, who was killed in a 2020 attack targeting his mother. McConnell immediately contacted Salas after receiving the order, and similar deliveries were later reported by federal judges in at least seven states.

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The Rhode Island judge told the news outlet that the intimidation reflects a broader pattern facing judges who have ruled against Trump administration actions. "We're just doing our job," McConnell said. "What's unusual is the dehumanization, the threats, the personalization of our doing our jobs."

Threats escalated after funding freeze ruling McConnell said his security concerns changed dramatically after he was assigned a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's federal funding freeze. After issuing a temporary restraining order and warning that failure to comply could lead to criminal contempt, he became the target of online attacks.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer posted criticism of McConnell on social media, including a photograph of his daughter, who had previously worked in the Biden administration. The post was later amplified by Elon Musk, who at the time was leading the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency.

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Following the online attacks, McConnell said his courthouse received around 400 threatening calls and emails. According to the US Marshals Service, at least six of those threats were considered credible. One threatened his wife, while another appeared on the dark web seeking his home address.

Judges warn of rising hostility McConnell told the news outlet that all three federal judges in Rhode Island have received threats linked to rulings involving the executive branch over the past 18 months.

Judge Esther Salas, whose son was killed in 2020, said criticism of judges has intensified over the past decade but argued that the current environment under the Trump administration is markedly different. She pointed to repeated public attacks on judges, including officials referring to them as "monsters," "lunatics" and accusing them of carrying out a "legal insurrection."

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The White House defended Trump's criticism of judges, saying the President's comments constitute protected free speech and rejecting suggestions that they encourage threats. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the administration "cares deeply for the safety of all members of the Judicial Branch."

DHS criticism and security concerns McConnell also criticized the Department of Homeland Security after it publicly described fellow Rhode Island Judge Melissa DuBose as an "activist Biden judge" in a case involving an immigrant later linked to a homicide investigation. A subsequent special counsel report found prosecutors had withheld key information from the judge, prompting the court to question whether officials had deliberately manipulated the case to discredit her.

Separately, DHS General Counsel James Percival published a list of judges he labeled the "Worst of the Worst," language McConnell said contributed to growing security concerns within the judiciary.

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How widespread is the problem? McConnell stressed that his experience is not unique.

According to figures cited by the judiciary:

-Security incidents involving federal judges rose 57% in fiscal year 2025.

-The U.S. Marshals Service recorded 564 threats against federal judges during the year, up from 509 the previous year.

-The Marshals Service has sought additional funding, warning that threats against judges are expected to continue increasing.

McConnell said all three judges serving on his federal court in Rhode Island have received threats connected to rulings involving the executive branch over the past 18 months.

Despite the threats, McConnell said he remains committed to his judicial duties and was encouraged by Chief Justice John Roberts' repeated statements that judges should not be personally attacked or impeached simply because of disagreements over their rulings.

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What kinds of threats did McConnell receive? According to McConnell, the harassment went far beyond online criticism.

He said he received:

-At least six credible death threats, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

-More than 400 abusive phone calls and voicemail messages sent to his court.

-Threats directed at his wife.

-Attempts to locate his home address on the dark web, including one post saying "Smith & Wesson wanted to pay me a visit."

-A doxing campaign targeting his daughter after far-right activist Laura Loomer posted her photograph online. The post was later amplified by Elon Musk.

-An unsolicited pizza delivery sent in the name of Daniel Anderl, the son of New Jersey Judge Esther Salas, who was murdered in 2020 by a disgruntled lawyer posing as a delivery driver.

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-McConnell said the pizza delivery disturbed him more than almost anything else because it appeared designed to invoke one of the judiciary's most tragic attacks.

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