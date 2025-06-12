Federal judge says Donald Trump cannot detain Columbia University protester Mahmoud Khalil, then does this...

A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that the Trump administration cannot keep detaining Columbia University student in this manner.

Updated12 Jun 2025, 03:06 AM IST
A US federal judge passed a ruling on Wednesday stating that the Donald Trump administration cannot keep using US foreign policy interests as a means to justify the detention of Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil. However, he then delayed the release order, saying that the ruling will not come into effect until Friday, according to a Reuters report.

