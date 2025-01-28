Federal raids target criminals in New York City as Donald Trump’s deportation crackdown intensifies

  • Federal agents, including the DEA and DHS, executed deportation raids in New York City on Tuesday as part of President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. The raids targeted criminal migrants with serious charges like kidnapping and assault.

Published28 Jan 2025, 07:08 PM IST
One of two documented immigrants with prior convictions detained by US Immigrations and Customs (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents, walks towards a vehicle, at a Home Depot parking lot in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., January 26, 2025. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble
One of two documented immigrants with prior convictions detained by US Immigrations and Customs (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents, walks towards a vehicle, at a Home Depot parking lot in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., January 26, 2025. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble(REUTERS)

Federal authorities launched their first deportation raids in New York City early Tuesday, as part of President Trump’s aggressive stance on illegal immigration, as per a news report.

Collaboration among federal agencies

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) worked in tandem with the Justice Department and other federal law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to execute the operations, according to a report in The New York Post.

Raids target criminal migrants with serious charges

The raids targeted a “criminal alien” with kidnapping, assault, and burglary charges, officials confirmed.

Raids deployed across five boroughs

DEA, the report stated, shared images of the initial raids, which were carried out across the city’s five boroughs, with at least one photo showing DEA officers and Homeland Security investigators in the Bronx. The exact locations of the raids remain undisclosed.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on the round

Newly sworn in DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was on the ground for the raids, releasing a video of the arrest of the “criminal alien.” She emphasised that individuals like this would be removed from the streets. “Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets,” Noem stated in a post.

Nationwide crackdown on criminal migrants

This initiative is part of a nationwide effort targeting criminal migrants, with operations already executed in major sanctuary cities such as Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. The raids align with Trump’s broader immigration enforcement strategy and the leadership of Border Czar Tom Homan.

ICE reports arrests

According to reports, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made 1,179 arrests and issued 853 detainers on Monday. The agency also recorded a high of 956 arrests on Sunday, the largest single-day total since Trump’s inauguration. On Friday, ICE carried out 593 arrests, while Saturday saw 286.

Trump's Border Czar defends Immigration crackdown, including raids on sensitive locations

Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, defended recent raids on sensitive locations, including churches and schools, as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration. On Sunday, six federal agencies participated in a sweep aimed at capturing “potentially dangerous criminal aliens” in Chicago, a significant action under the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement strategy.

Trump’s executive actions to overhaul immigration policy

Trump’s second term, which began last Monday, saw a rapid series of executive actions focused on overhauling US immigration policy. A key component of the administration’s strategy has been to increase deportations by relaxing previous rules that restricted enforcement at "sensitive" locations, including schools, churches, and workplaces.

Homan stresses the need for consequences

In an interview on ABC News, Homan, who served as the head of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), emphasised the importance of enforcing consequences for illegal immigration. “There’s consequences of entering the country illegally. If we don’t show there’s consequences, you’re never going to fix the border problem,” Homan stated. His comments come amid growing criticism over the administration’s broader immigration policies, which have raised concerns about the targeting of vulnerable communities.

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 07:08 PM IST
