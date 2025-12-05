PCE report: Fed-preferred inflation gauge rises to 2.8% in Sept

The Federal Reserve-preferred inflation gauge rose to 2.8% in September on an annual basis, further above the US central bank’s 2.0% target,

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data, delayed by the US government shutdown, was released on Friday.

On monthly basis, the PCE price index rose from 2.7% in August.

The report is the last major inflation reading before the Fed's rate decision next week.

