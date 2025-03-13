Fentanyl Seized at US-Mexico Border Falls 40%, Lowest Since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- The amount of fentanyl seized at the US-Mexico border fell dramatically since January to its lowest level since December 2021, according to new US Customs and Border Protection data.

Some 590 pounds of the deadly synthetic opioid were intercepted in February, down 40% on January’s 990 pounds.

To be sure, the drug is so potent that a potentially lethal dose is just 2 milligrams. But the sharp drop could strengthen President Claudia Sheinbaum’s hand in the high-stakes dispute over border security with President Donald Trump, who imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada in emergency orders citing the national security risk of fentanyl flowing over US borders.

The US has temporarily delayed tariffs on goods compliant under its free trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

At the northern border with Canada, just 1.14 pounds was seized, higher than January but lower than the average figure for the preceding 12 months.

In February US Border Patrol agents reported making about 8,300 arrests along the southwest border, a roughly 71% drop from January. It is the lowest monthly arrest figure in decades.

Arrests of foreigners seeking entry at legal border crossings dropped by about 90% to roughly 3,300, according to Customs and Border Protection data. The Trump administration closed off access to ports to asylum seekers and ended a smartphone app that allowed about 41,000 foreigners to make an appointment to come to the ports to ask for protection each month.

--With assistance from Alicia A. Caldwell.

