‘Few Soros operatives in audience, give my regards to George’: Elon Musk laughs at protestors in Wisconsin | Watch

In a latest remark, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took another jab at Chairman of Soros Fund Management George Soros during a Wisconsin Town Hall on Sunday.

While discussing the death threats he’s received since becoming the head of DOGE and the two assassination attempts on Donald Trump during last year’s campaign, Musk was interrupted by a protester.

In a viral video on X, Musk said, “It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience.. give my regards to George! Say Hi to George Soros for me.”

Elon Musk attended a rally on Sunday where he gave two Wisconsin voters $1 million each for signing an online petition against "activist" judges. He’s also offering $100 to anyone who signs the petition, having previously donated $1 million to a Green Bay resident who signed.

Musk and his affiliated groups have invested over $20 million in the race, while Democratic megadonors, including George Soros, are backing Crawford. The election will decide the ideological balance of the court, with liberals currently holding a 4-3 majority.

However, a retirement this year has shifted the majority into play. The election wraps up on Tuesday.

Musk’s political action committee previously used a similar strategy before the 2024 presidential election, offering $1 million a day to voters in Wisconsin and six other battleground states who signed a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments. A Pennsylvania judge ruled that prosecutors didn’t prove the effort was an illegal lottery, allowing it to continue through Election Day.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is significant as the court is expected to rule on key issues such as abortion rights, congressional redistricting, union power, and voting rules, all of which could influence the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election.

George Soros has faced criticism from conservatives for years due to his financial support for liberal prosecutors and various left-wing, anti-authoritarian causes. Musk, a relatively new figure in political fundraising, has also drawn backlash from liberals for his involvement in Trump's 2024 campaign, with his super PAC spending around $200 million to support Trump's election.

Additionally, Musk has pushed for cuts to federal government services and staff through the newly established Department of Government Efficiency.

Soros, the 94-year-old Hungarian American Jewish billionaire, has long been a target of conservative criticism. His funding of liberal prosecutors, whom Republicans argue are too lenient on crime, has been a central point of contention. GOP lawmakers have highlighted his donations in efforts to recall these prosecutors, claiming his influence has endangered communities.

US President Trump has also used Soros to discredit individuals and organizations he opposes. In a recent executive order targeting the law firm Perkins Coie, Trump claimed the firm "has worked with activist donors including George Soros to judicially overturn popular, necessary, and democratically enacted election laws."

