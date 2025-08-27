Fewer foreign students, $7bn revenue loss: How Trump's visa curbs hurt US economy, put 60,000 jobs at risk

The United States could lose as much as $7 billion in revenue and more than 60,000 jobs, according to an alarming new projection from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, a non-profit organisation.
The decline in jobs and ultimately revenue stems from a potential 30-40% drop in new international students' enrollments in US universities this fall, which could translate into a 15% overall decline in higher education admissions.
Since there is no significant recovery in visa issuance for international students in July and August, up to 150,000 fewer students may arrive US for education this fall, the report by NAFSA said.
Recently, President Donald Trump's administration has launched a sweeping effort to check the presence of international students in the US, targeting universities like Harvard and pausing issuance of visas.
For a country that has long positioned itself as the global hub of higher education, this trend signals more than just a temporary visa backlog. It reflects a potentially lasting shift in how International students perceive education in America in the current times.
To mitigate this alarming trend in cities, towns, and institutions, NAFSA has given the following guidelines to the State Department: