FIFA World Cup 2026: FBI deploys anti-drone technology to secure stadiums across US host cities

With less than a month remaining before the FIFA World Cup begins across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is preparing an extensive security operation to counter potential threats linked to the tournament’s massive crowds, according to NewsNation.

Millions of football fans are expected to travel to host cities for matches, prompting federal authorities to roll out advanced surveillance and drone-monitoring systems aimed at protecting stadiums and surrounding areas.

FBI to use anti-drone technology around stadiums According to the news outlet, each host city will operate a command center where law enforcement agencies can monitor restricted airspace using advanced drone detection systems.

Officials told the outlet that FBI-operated drones will search for unauthorized drones that could potentially be used by bad actors attempting to enter protected airspace near stadiums.

NewsNation reported that the FBI has the capability to disable suspicious drones and prevent potential aerial attacks during matches.

More than 60 agencies partnering with FBI The news outlet reported that more than 60 local law enforcement agencies have partnered with the FBI and undergone specialized training ahead of the tournament.

Authorities are expected to work in coordinated teams to monitor stadium airspace throughout the event.

If an unauthorized drone enters a designated no-fly zone, the FBI can reportedly hack into the drone’s electronic systems, hijack control of the aircraft and remove it from the area, according to NewsNation.

‘Good-guy drones’ to help identify suspects The report said the FBI may also deploy what officials describe as “good-guy drones.”

These drones reportedly can surround unauthorized drone operators and issue commands instructing them to immediately stop flying before law enforcement officers move in to make arrests.

Federal officials emphasized that flying drones inside restricted zones is a serious federal offense.

It is a federal crime to fly a drone in a restricted area, and repeat offenders could face up to five years in prison.

Authorities aiming for discreet security presence Authorities are focused on maintaining a discreet security operation so fans attending matches are largely unaware of the monitoring efforts taking place behind the scenes.

The goal, officials said, is to ensure that supporters can enjoy games safely without visible disruptions from heavy policing or security interventions.

FIFA halftime show adds to security concerns Security planning has become even more significant this year after FIFA announced a Super Bowl-style halftime show for the tournament.

The planned performances are expected to feature Madonna, Shakira and BTS, potentially drawing even larger crowds and increasing logistical and security demands.

Security coordination underway across host cities All 11 host cities in the United States are coordinating with local and federal law enforcement agencies to prepare for the global sporting event.