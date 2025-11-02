Final day for early voting in New York and New Jersey as voters turn out for mayoral, governor races

Sunday, 2 November, marks the last day of in-person early voting in New York City and New Jersey, as voters head into important state and local elections. As per the New York City Board of Elections, over 584,000 people have already voted early across the five boroughs. Brooklyn has the highest turnout with almost 190,000 votes. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 2.

Zohran Mamdani leads final push in NYC mayoral race Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani spent the weekend meeting supporters. On Saturday, he appeared with Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network in Harlem. Although Sharpton did not officially endorse him, Mamdani later joined New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has publicly supported his campaign.

“We have more than 100,000 volunteers knocking on doors. We’re hoping to break the New York State record of knocking 200,000 doors in a single day,” Mamdani said.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, now running as an Independent candidate, criticized Mamdani’s campaign. “He is not a Democrat. Yes, he won the Democratic primary, but he has self-described as a socialist,” Cuomo said, as per ABC7.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa has rejected calls to drop out of the race, saying his team is focused on encouraging voter turnout. “You can talk about the polls all you want; we know it’s a ‘get out the vote’ effort,” Sliwa told reporters.

Tight race for New Jersey governor Across the Hudson River, it is also the last day for early voting in New Jersey’s close gubernatorial race. Polls there are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are both making their final campaign stops on Sunday. Sherrill plans to visit Hudson, Camden, and Burlington counties, while Ciattarelli will campaign in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

On Saturday, November 1, Sherrill appeared alongside former President Barack Obama in Newark, where she encouraged voters to turn out in strong numbers. “When people ask me if New Jersey is ready for this moment, my answer is hell yeah!” she said.

Ciattarelli dismissed Obama’s endorsement, saying, “At the end of the day, the candidate has to win the race.”

A new Atlas Intel poll shows the race is extremely close, with Sherrill at 50% and Ciattarelli at 49%. Both states now head into the final stretch before Election Day.

FAQs 1. When does early voting end in New York City and New Jersey? Early voting ends on Sunday, November 2, with polls open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in New York City and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in New Jersey.

2. Who are the main candidates in the New York City mayoral race? The key candidates are Zohran Mamdani (Democrat), Andrew Cuomo (Independent), and Curtis Sliwa (Republican).