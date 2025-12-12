Fire breaks out at Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego, Wisconsin; crews battle blaze

A major fire broke out at Bass Bay Brewhouse, a popular lakeside restaurant in Muskego, Wisconsin. Both the restaurant and residential areas were evacuated, and authorities urged the public to avoid nearby roads while crews work to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Firefighters are battling a large fire at Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego. (Representational image)
Crews are working to extinguish a major fire at Bass Bay Brewhouse, a popular lakeside restaurant in Muskego, Wisconsin, according to multiple reports. Firefighters responded on Friday morning after flames broke out at the business just north of Bass Bay.

The restaurant and the residential portions of the building were fully evacuated. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area around Ladwig Drive and Aud Mar Drive as crews continued to battle the blaze. Residents were also asked to steer clear of the stretch between Lannon Drive and Moorland Road until further notice.

Cause still unknown

It remains unclear what caused the fire, reports stated. Fire officials are currently assessing the damage and investigating the origin of the incident.

Community landmark impacted

The Bass Bay Brewhouse is well known in the Muskego community for its waterfront location, lively atmosphere, and popular events. News of the fire has raised concern among residents and frequent visitors, multiple outlets reported.

Fire crews are expected to remain on-site as they work to bring the blaze under control and begin a full damage assessment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

