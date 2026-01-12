Fire scare as smoke erupts in Golden Globes backstage press room | Video

A major tragedy was averted at the Golden Globes, held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, after smoke was seen backstage at the hotel. Thanks to swift action, the situation was brought under control in time, preventing any escalation or injuries.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a behind-the-scenes moment in which smoke can be seen rising from a catering table. Several staff members, dressed in black, are seen attempting to control the situation.

“Crisis averted inside #GoldenGlobes backstage press room as catering knocked over a coffee holder and the sterno underneath was lit,” wrote Chris Gardner, an X user.

Highlights of Golden Globes red carpet Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as host for a second year, earning praise for her sharp opening monologue. On the awards front, Netflix’s Adolescence dominated the television categories, winning four honours, including best TV limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television. In film, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerged as another major winner, taking four awards from nine nominations, including best motion picture (musical or comedy).

Timothée Chalamet secured his first Golden Globe for Marty Supreme, in which he plays a fictionalised version of table tennis champion Marty Reisman, and thanked his partner and date for the evening, Kylie Jenner, during his acceptance speech. On the television side, Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn appeared visibly emotional as she accepted her first Globe, crediting showrunner Vince Gilligan for creating the role.

Complete list of 2026 Golden Globe Award winners The Golden Globes bill themselves as Hollywood's booziest bash.

Here's a list of winners at Sunday's Golden Globes:

Motion picture, drama: “Hamnet”

Motion picture, musical or comedy: “One Battle After Another”

Male actor, motion picture, drama: Wagner Moura for “The Secret Agent”

Female actor, motion picture, drama: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Female actor, motion picture, musical or comedy: Rose Byrne for “If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You”

Male actor, motion picture, musical or comedy: Timothee Chalamet for “Marty Supreme”

Female supporting actor, motion picture: Teyana Taylor for “One Battle After Another”

Male supporting actor, motion picture: Stellan Skarsgard for “Sentimental Value”

Motion picture, non-English language: “The Secret Agent" of Brazil

Motion picture, animated: “KPop Demon Hunters”

Director, motion picture: Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another”

Screenplay, motion picture: Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another”

Cinematic and box office achievement: “Sinners”

TV series, drama: “The Pitt”

TV series, musical or comedy: “The Studio”

Male actor, TV series, drama: Noah Wyle for “The Pitt”

Female actor, TV series, drama: Rhea Seehorn for “Pluribus”

Female actor, TV series, musical or comedy: Jean Smart for “Hacks”

Male actor, TV series, musical or comedy: Seth Rogen for “The Studio”

Limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: “Adolescence”

Male actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: Stephen Graham for “Adolescence”

Female actor, limited series:, anthology series or made for TV movie: Michelle Williams for “Dying for Sex”

Male supporting actor, television: Owen Cooper for “Adolescence”

Female supporting actor, television: Erin Doherty for “Adolescence”

Original song, motion picture: “Golden” from “Kpop Demon Hunters”

Original score, motion picture: Ludwig Goransson for “Sinners”

Stand-up comedy performance: Ricky Gervais for “Mortality”

Podcast: "Good Hang With Amy Poehler"


