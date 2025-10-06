A fire destroyed the Edisto Beach home of South Carolina Circuit Court Judge DianDiane Goodstein and her ex-senator husband, Arnold Goodstein, injuring three people, according to a New York Post report citing police.

The three storey, four-bedroom, four-bathroom waterfront house burned down in a plumes of black smoke on October 1, at around noon, injuring the people including the former Democratic senator. Identities of the other two United have not yet been released.

The State Law Enforcement Division is actively investigating the incident, and cause if the fire, the report added.

On social media, a video of the blazing fire and house burning down was doing the rounds. The speculation was arson and explosion, but these have not been confirmed by police or other authorities.

South Carolina judge's house burns, watch:

Was anyone injured? What is the status? Arnold Goodstein reportedly had to jump from a window on the first floor to escape the flames. Neighbours and first responders rerescue the three injured in kayaks, the report said citing the St. Paul's Fire District.

Captain KC Campbell with the Colleton County Fire Rescue tools the paper that all injured were brought to the Medical University of South Carolina, and one was air-evacuatedto the premises.

The report then cited family sources saying that Arnold Goodstein broke multiple bones after jumping and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The judge, Diane Goodstein was walking the dog on the beach when the incident occurred, it added.

Who are Diana and Arnold Goldstein? As per the NY Post, Judge Diane Goodstein is a South Carolina native. She was elected to her first rrole in May 1998 and has served continuously since.

It added that Arnold Goodstein served in the House and the South Carolina Senate for different terms in the 1970s, as a Democrat representing Charleston County.