Fire destroys Tomorrowland main stage as Boom Belgium Mayor weighs safety call

A massive fire ripped through Tomorrowland’s main stage in Boom, Belgium, on July 16, reducing the festival centerpiece to ashes just one day before its opening. Flames and explosions, likely from pyrotechnics, sent smoke towering over the site, visible from Brussels 16 miles away. Though 1,000 staff were evacuated, no injuries occurred since attendees hadn’t yet arrived.

According to NY Post, organizers confirmed the iconic "Orbyz"-themed stage, years in the making, was “severely damaged”. Videos of the blaze spread rapidly online, showing fireworks erupting amid the chaos as hundreds of firefighters battled the flames.

Mayor’s safety verdict pending Boom Mayor Jeroen Baert has paused final approval for the festival, stating, "We’ll decide with organizers, fire departments, and police" after a full safety review.

While Tomorrowland insists the event will proceed without the main stage, the mayor’s disaster team must confirm the site is safe for 100,000 expected attendees.

Fire official François van den Eynde stressed, “What remains must be safe enough for visitors”. Meanwhile, DreamVille campsites opened Thursday as planned, hosting 38,000 eager "People of Tomorrow" awaiting updates.

Despite the devastation, artists like David Guetta and Martin Garrix, slated for the main stage, remain on the lineup, though organizers scramble to relocate their sets.

Global activities in Antwerp and Brussels continue unaffected, but the fire casts doubt on 67+ main-stage acts across two weekends.

Organizers vow Tomorrowland’s spirit "will not be broken," exploring alternative stages and experiences to replace the main arena. Spokeswoman Debby Wilmsen admitted, "It will be without a main stage," but promised creative solutions.

