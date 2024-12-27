A fire broke out at an outdoor holiday market in Bryant Park, New York City, on Friday morning (December 27), sending thick smoke and flames into the sky as firefighters quickly responded to contain the blaze.

The fire, which ignited around 9 a.m., affected at least four market stalls and caused damage to the roof of a nearby ice skating rink. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A city fire department spokesperson confirmed the blaze started in a section of the market, though the exact cause remains unclear. Some of the damaged stalls were food vendors.

Firefighters were seen working around the charred remains of several wood-framed stalls. The popular open-air market, located between Times Square and Grand Central Terminal, features hundreds of food and merchandise vendors and attracts large crowds of holiday tourists.

Also Read | Azerbaijan Airlines flight crash: Survivors report loud bangs and oxygen loss

This fire comes just days after another blaze destroyed eighteen stalls at a holiday market in Herald Square, also in midtown Manhattan.

More details awaited

Also Read | Vietnam sentences 27 to death for smuggling over 600 kilos of drugs