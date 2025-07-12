Fired for 'working with Indians a nightmare' remark, Citi employee sues bank: Here's why

Ann Watson, a top boss at Citibank in London, got fired after saying something shocking in a job interview. During an online meeting for a new role inside the bank, she told Kapil, an Indian-origin interviewer, that her project failed because she worked with Indians.

Advertisement

"No offence to you," she added, "but you know what Indians are like to work with. It’s a nightmare." The interview was stopped right away, and she was put in a virtual waiting room. When it restarted, she told Kapil: "Now it’s your chance to get me back." A month later, Citi fired her for these comments.

Health issues blamed for forgotten words Watson, who was 55, is now suing Citi. She claims her firing was unfair and that the bank discriminated against her. Why? She says she was suffering from menopause and long COVID at the time.

These health problems caused "brain fog" and memory loss, so she can’t remember making those remarks about Indian workers. Even though she says sorry now, she argues Citi didn’t care about her 12 years of service or her health struggles. "I was horrified," she stated, adding she’d never blame a culture for work failures.



Advertisement

Citi stands firm against discrimination

Citibank isn’t backing down. They say Watson’s health problems don’t excuse racist behavior. After a fair investigation, they fired her for "gross misconduct." The bank’s lawyers insist menopause and long COVID couldn’t make someone say such things.

Citi employs over 32,000 people in India, its second-biggest workforce after the U.S., and takes discrimination seriously. Top leaders like Vis Raghavan (banking head) and Anand Selvakesari (COO) are of Indian origin, showing the country’s key role at Citi.



This London court case could change how companies handle health issues and discrimination. Watson’s lawyers claim menopause is a protected disability under UK law, so firing her broke equality rules. Experts say the result might affect how bosses treat staff with menopause or long COVID symptoms globally.

Advertisement