Fired in 2017, ex-FBI chief James Comey lands in soup for ‘8647’ post. Trump says it meant his ‘assassination’

United States President Donald Trump has accused former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey of calling for his assassination in a coded message in a post on a social media platform. Interestingly, Donald Trump had James Comey removed from his post in 2017.

According to the now-deleted post, James Comey used seashells to form ‘8647’ on a beach. Some social media users were quick to point out that it was a threat against the US President.

“Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” James Comey said in the post.

For the unversed, in US slag, the number 86 mean “getting rid of” and 47 was thought to be a reference for the 47th President of the US. That's Donald Trump.

While James Comey has deleted the post, the US law enforcement officials are now investigating the photo.

Donald Trump also thinks it was meant ‘assassination’.

Speaking wuth Fox News before leaving Abu Dhabi, Donald Trump said, “He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you're the FBI director and you don't know what that meant? That meant assassination. And it says it loud and clear.”

James Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, took down the post after an uproar by Trump supporters, saying he was unaware the apparent political message could have been associated with violence.

“He was hit so hard because people like me and they like what's happening with our country. And he's calling for the assassination of the president,” Trump said.

He said he would leave further action on the matter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and others.

US Secret Service Director Sean Curran “is leading the investigation into this threat,” Tulsi Gabbard said.

JAMES COMEY SAYS HE DIDN'T REALISE… After taking down the Instagram post, James Comey said he did not realise some people associated the ‘86’ with violence.

“It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he said.

Tulsi Gabbard dismissed James Comey's explanation as “absurd”, saying the number slogan was used by anti-Trump supporters.

FBI Director Kash Patel said, “We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support.”