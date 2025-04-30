First 100 days of Donald Trump’s second term: Over 65,000 illegal immigrants deported

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced a major ramp-up in enforcement activities during the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term, arresting 66,463 illegal immigrants and removing 65,682 individuals, many of whom were convicted criminals.

Focus on criminal offenders According to ICE, three out of every four arrests involved individuals with criminal records.

“The brave men and women of ICE protect our families, friends and neighbors by removing public safety and national security threats from our communities,” said ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons.

Among those arrested were 2,288 gang members affiliated with organisations such as MS-13, 18th Street, and Tren de Aragua. Also, 1,329 individuals were accused or convicted of sex crimes, while 498 were charged with or convicted of murder.

Offenses include assaults, DUIs, and weapons charges ICE detailed that the criminal histories of those arrested in this period include:

9,639 assaults

6,398 DWIs or DUIs

1,479 weapons offenses

“We’re just 100 days into this administration and thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is using every tool at its disposal to enforce our country’s immigration laws and protect our communities,” said Lyons.

Nationwide enforcement ICE credits much of its operational boost to expanded cooperation with local and state law enforcement. As of April 29, ICE has 579 active and pending agreements with police and sheriff’s departments nationwide — including 444 new agreements signed since Trump returned to office on January 20.

“This shows the effectiveness of a whole-of-government approach to immigration enforcement,” the agency said in its statement.

Crackdown on worksite violations and smuggling ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division has also increased worksite enforcement. Since January, more than 1,000 undocumented workers have been arrested, and over $1 million in fines proposed against employers accused of hiring illegal labor.

“Last week, HSI broke up a human smuggling ring that's allegedly responsible for bringing between 500 and 700 illegal aliens into the U.S. every year — aliens that the U.S. government never vetted,” said ICE Deputy Director Madison D. Sheahan. Advertisement

ICE touts “record-setting” enforcement ICE officials say the agency’s recent operations reflect an unprecedented commitment to immigration enforcement under Trump’s renewed leadership.

“This agency has set the bar on arrests and removals while upholding its national security mission,” said Sheahan. “Our communities are becoming safer each day thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem's leadership.”