First life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled in Seattle, US - see pics

The first-ever life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda in the United States has been unveiled in Seattle, paying tribute to the renowned Indian philosopher and spiritual leader.
The life-size bronze statue has been installed at the bustling Westlake Square in downtown Seattle. Officials said this is the first such installation to be hosted by a city government anywhere in the US.
The statue, sculpted by Indian artist Naresh Kumar Kumawat, was jointly unveiled on Saturday by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta.
The Consulate General of India in Seattle shared the moment on social media, stating:
"From Chicago 1893 to Seattle 2026! Seattle's skyline has a new Indian icon: Swami Vivekananda! City of Seattle becomes the first city government to host the Swami Vivekananda Monument in the heart of downtown Seattle,"
Addressing the gathering, Mayor Wilson said the monument reflects Seattle’s inclusive spirit and strengthens cultural ties between India and the diverse metropolitan tech hub in the US Pacific Northwest.
The statue has been gifted by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations to the City of Seattle, recognising its multicultural character.
According to the Indian mission, the statue is "in recognition of the city's rich multicultural character and spirit of inclusivity".
The unveiling coincided with the celebration of ICCR Day and forms part of India’s wider cultural diplomacy efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties between India and the US Pacific Northwest.
The monument stands at Westlake Square, a busy public space that sees over 400,000 visitors daily. It is located near major landmarks such as the Amazon headquarters ‘Spheres’, the Seattle Convention Centre and the Seattle Centre Monorail.
The ceremony was attended by several local leaders, including mayors from cities across the Greater Seattle area, community representatives and members of the Indian-American diaspora.
Swami Vivekananda gained global recognition after delivering his historic address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, where he introduced Hindu philosophy to an international audience.
Swami Vivekananda is widely credited with introducing Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world, particularly after his landmark address at the World's Parliament of Religions. His message helped bring Indian spiritual thought to a global audience.
His ideas on universalism, spirituality, and cultural dialogue continue to hold relevance across the world, resonating with audiences far beyond India even today.
The installation of his statue in Seattle reflects the growing depth of India–US relations, which now extend beyond strategic and economic cooperation into cultural engagement.
With a strong Indian diaspora and its position as a leading global technology centre, Seattle has increasingly become a key hub for such cross-cultural exchanges.
The Vivekananda statue adds to a growing number of international tributes to the monk’s legacy, especially in cities known for cultural diversity and global connectivity.
(With inputs from news agency PTI)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer