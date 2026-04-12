First life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled in Seattle, US - see pics

The first-ever life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda in the United States has been unveiled in Seattle, paying tribute to the renowned Indian philosopher and spiritual leader.

The life-size bronze statue has been installed at the bustling Westlake Square in downtown Seattle. Officials said this is the first such installation to be hosted by a city government anywhere in the US.

Joint Unveiling by City and Indian Officials The statue, sculpted by Indian artist Naresh Kumar Kumawat, was jointly unveiled on Saturday by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta.

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The Consulate General of India in Seattle shared the moment on social media, stating:

"From Chicago 1893 to Seattle 2026! Seattle's skyline has a new Indian icon: Swami Vivekananda! City of Seattle becomes the first city government to host the Swami Vivekananda Monument in the heart of downtown Seattle,"

Symbol of Cultural Connection Addressing the gathering, Mayor Wilson said the monument reflects Seattle’s inclusive spirit and strengthens cultural ties between India and the diverse metropolitan tech hub in the US Pacific Northwest.

Gift from ICCR to Seattle The statue has been gifted by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations to the City of Seattle, recognising its multicultural character.

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According to the Indian mission, the statue is "in recognition of the city's rich multicultural character and spirit of inclusivity".

Part of Broader Cultural Diplomacy Efforts The unveiling coincided with the celebration of ICCR Day and forms part of India’s wider cultural diplomacy efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties between India and the US Pacific Northwest.

Strategic Location in the City The monument stands at Westlake Square, a busy public space that sees over 400,000 visitors daily. It is located near major landmarks such as the Amazon headquarters ‘Spheres’, the Seattle Convention Centre and the Seattle Centre Monorail.

The ceremony was attended by several local leaders, including mayors from cities across the Greater Seattle area, community representatives and members of the Indian-American diaspora.

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A Legacy That Began in Chicago Swami Vivekananda gained global recognition after delivering his historic address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, where he introduced Hindu philosophy to an international audience.

Swami Vivekananda is widely credited with introducing Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world, particularly after his landmark address at the World's Parliament of Religions. His message helped bring Indian spiritual thought to a global audience.

His ideas on universalism, spirituality, and cultural dialogue continue to hold relevance across the world, resonating with audiences far beyond India even today.

The installation of his statue in Seattle reflects the growing depth of India–US relations, which now extend beyond strategic and economic cooperation into cultural engagement.

With a strong Indian diaspora and its position as a leading global technology centre, Seattle has increasingly become a key hub for such cross-cultural exchanges.

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The Vivekananda statue adds to a growing number of international tributes to the monk’s legacy, especially in cities known for cultural diversity and global connectivity.



(With inputs from news agency PTI)