US President-elect Donald Trump met Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani ahead of his swearing-in ceremony at a pre-inauguration dinner in Washington D.C.

The Ambanis are also expected to be present at Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20. Mukesh Ambani, ranked among the world's wealthiest individuals, is likely to have a prominent seat alongside other distinguished guests, including members of Trump’s Cabinet and elected officials, according to ANI.

This interaction underscores the Trump administration’s emphasis on fostering strong economic relationships with key global players, including India. It also highlights the increasing influence of Indian business leaders on the global stage.

Details about the specific discussions were not disclosed, but the meeting is seen as a positive gesture ahead of Trump's formal assumption of office.

At the pre-inauguration dinner, Mukesh and Nita Ambani were photographed alongside other Indian entrepreneurs, including Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director of M3M Developers, and Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers.

Kalpesh Mehta, the licensed Indian partner for Trump Towers, has played a pivotal role in introducing the Trump brand to India. Pankaj Bansal’s M3M Developers is a major collaborator in the development of Trump Towers in the country.

Sharing a photo from the event on Instagram, Mehta posed with Mukesh and Nita Ambani, captioning it: "Fun night with Nita and Mukesh Ambani at the inaugural event for President Trump."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and other global business leaders also attended the pre-inauguration dinner. Reports indicate the Ambanis were invited to a "candlelight dinner" with Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration.