Flash flood warning for Southeastern Wisconsin — Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties impacted

Torrential rains have triggered flash flooding and significant river flooding across parts of southeastern Wisconsin, prompting multiple warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Milwaukee/Sullivan.

At 7:59 a.m., the NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for northwestern Milwaukee County, southwestern Ozaukee County, southeastern Washington County, and northeastern Waukesha County, in effect until 11 a.m. CDT.

Rainfall: 0.5 to 1 inch fell in the past hour, adding to 5–8 inches since Saturday evening.

Forecast: Additional 1–2 inches possible, with rainfall rates of 1–1.5 inches per hour.

Impacts: Life-threatening flash flooding is ongoing. Roads are underwater, creeks have overflowed, and moving water is crossing some roadways.

Communities affected: Northern Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, Mequon, Cedarburg, Sussex, Jackson, Germantown, Lisbon, Merton, Lannon, Richfield, Colgate, Hubertus, Kirchhayn, and Holy Hill.

Root river flooding in Franklin A Flood Warning was issued at 5:27 a.m. for the Root River at Franklin in Milwaukee County, where minor flooding is expected until Monday evening.

Current level: 7.7 feet at 4 a.m. (flood stage 8.0 feet; bankfull 7.0 feet).

Forecast: Crest at 8.8 feet this afternoon, matching a 1972 flood peak, before dropping below flood stage Monday morning.

Impacts: Portions of Root River Parkway and Oakwood Road are flooded; some yards and farmland along the river are underwater.

Major flooding on Milwaukee River A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Milwaukee River at Milwaukee, where major flooding is occurring.

Current level: 10.5 feet as of 3:30 a.m. (flood stage 7.0 feet).

Impacts: Widespread flooding in Glendale, inundating Lincoln Park and Kletsch Park. Streets including Bender Road, North Milwaukee River Parkway, and Port Washington Road — as well as a hotel — are affected. Floodwaters have also backed into Lincoln Creek, impacting nearby streets.

Historical context: This crest matches the flood of July 22, 2010.