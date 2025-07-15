Flash Flood Warning: New Jersey hit, New York on alert as storms lash Northeast; LaGuardia, Staten Island affected

New Jersey Flooding: Flash flood warnings have been issued for New York City and several key areas across the US Northeast, placing more than 50 million Americans under flood watches this Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of a heightened risk of flash flooding, with some regions facing potentially life-threatening conditions.

New York City, Washington DC, Baltimore, Newark, and Arlington — including Reagan National Airport — remain on high alert for severe flooding through Monday evening.

In New Jersey, western Union County has been flagged for possible dangerous flash floods, while Bergen County and New York’s Westchester County are also under active flash flood warnings.

Heavy rain pummeled large swaths of the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic on Monday night, inundating parts of New York City and Northern New Jersey, and forcing parts of major thoroughfares to close, officials said.

New Providence, New Jersey ‘Flooded’ Footage circulating on social media showed heavy flooding in New Providence, NJ, in Union County, about 25 miles west of New York City.

Kelly Martins, a county spokeswoman, said widespread flooding affected much of the county and that water rescue equipment had been deployed, though no fatalities had been reported.

The mayor of Metuchen, NJ, southwest of Manhattan in Middlesex County, said that much of borough was “experiencing significant flooding,” forcing the closure of several roadways.

Severe flash flooding struck New York City, Westchester County, Staten Island, and Rockland County, Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union, Fairfield, Sullivan, Dutchess, Ulster, and Warren on Monday.

Weather in NYC today: Timeline of storms According to the National Weather Service (NWS), most of the expected rain will fall in 3 to 6 hours from mid-afternoon through midnight:

Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a steady temperature of around 78. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Weather in NYC today: Flash Flood Warning Issued A flood watch was issued for northeastern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, southwestern Connecticut and New York City from 2 pm to midnight.

New York City and southwestern Connecticut: Isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding possible. The NWS says the region will likely see around an inch of rain, with as much as 3" possible locally.

Northeastern New Jersey and much of the Lower Hudson Valley: Scattered to numerous instances of flash flooding possible. The NWS says the region will likely see 1 to 3" of rain, with as much as 5" possible locally.

"These rain totals are kind of all over the place, but indicating 2-3" inches of rain could be squeezed out in the next 48 hours," Woods said.

The NWS says "isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts in excess of 58mph" are possible, mainly for northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley.

New York Flash Flood Warning In the New York City area, the National Weather Service warned of “scattered instances of flash flooding," and issued a Level 2 out of 4 risk for flash flooding on Monday.

The highest threat for flooding was in New Jersey, just west of the Hudson River. In some parts of the region, up to three inches of rainfall per hour was possible. Any storms in the city would most likely come later in the evening, between 7 and 9 pm.

On Tuesday, the system is expected to move south, shifting the highest risk of flooding into more of the Mid-Atlantic, from portions of northwestern North Carolina to southern New Jersey. Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and parts of Delaware are under a Level 2 out of 4 risk for flash flooding.

New York Flash Flood Warning Map The FEMA Flood Map Service Center classifies flood risk zones across New York, highlighting high-risk areas such as Staten Island, Westchester, and Rockland Counties — regions vulnerable to flooding due to their coastal location and low elevation.

According to FEMA, these zones include 100-year floodplains (VE, AE, A zones) and 500-year moderate-risk areas (Zone X).

Current National Weather Service (NWS) flash flood warnings cover a wide swath of the tri-state area, including Southern Fairfield County in Connecticut, Westchester and Rockland Counties in New York, and Bergen County in New Jersey.