Flash flood warnings for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas with up to 5 inches of rain reported

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flash flood warnings for parts of Massachusetts, Kentucky, and Texas as heavy thunderstorms dump several inches of rain, causing dangerous flooding conditions in multiple regions.

Massachusetts – Bristol & Plymouth Counties, Rhode Island Warning in effect until 11:45 AM EDT.

Areas affected: Central Bristol County and southwestern Plymouth County in Massachusetts, along with Bristol and Newport Counties in Rhode Island.

Rainfall: Between 1–2 inches have already fallen, with expected rates of 1.5–3 inches per hour.

Impacts: Flash flooding is ongoing or imminent in Fall River, Taunton, Dartmouth, Newport, Bristol, and nearby towns.

Hazard: Streets, underpasses, low-lying areas, and small streams are at risk.

Kentucky & Ohio – Boyd, Greenup, and Lawrence Counties Warning extended until 10:15 AM EDT.

Areas affected: Northwestern Boyd County and southeastern Greenup County in Kentucky, plus southwestern Lawrence County in Ohio.

Rainfall: 3.5 to 5 inches already recorded, with another 0.5–1 inch possible.

Impacts: Flash flooding confirmed in Flatwoods and Russell (KY) and Ironton (OH).

Hazard: Significant flooding of small creeks, urban streets, and low-lying neighborhoods is underway.

Texas – Webb County Warning extended until 8:30 AM CDT.

Areas affected: South Central Webb County, including Laredo, Rio Bravo, and El Cenizo.

Rainfall: Intense thunderstorms producing flooding conditions across the region.

Impacts: Flooding expected near major roadways, schools, Laredo International Airport, and medical facilities.

Hazard: Poor drainage areas, creeks, and underpasses are especially vulnerable.