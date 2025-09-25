Subscribe

Flash flood warnings for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas with up to 5 inches of rain reported

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas as heavy thunderstorms cause dangerous flooding. Some areas have already received up to 5 inches of rain, with more expected. Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published25 Sep 2025, 06:50 PM IST
Advertisement
The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas as heavy thunderstorms drop several inches of rain. (Representative Image/NWS)
The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas as heavy thunderstorms drop several inches of rain. (Representative Image/NWS)

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flash flood warnings for parts of Massachusetts, Kentucky, and Texas as heavy thunderstorms dump several inches of rain, causing dangerous flooding conditions in multiple regions.

Advertisement

Massachusetts – Bristol & Plymouth Counties, Rhode Island

Warning in effect until 11:45 AM EDT.

Areas affected: Central Bristol County and southwestern Plymouth County in Massachusetts, along with Bristol and Newport Counties in Rhode Island.

Rainfall: Between 1–2 inches have already fallen, with expected rates of 1.5–3 inches per hour.

Impacts: Flash flooding is ongoing or imminent in Fall River, Taunton, Dartmouth, Newport, Bristol, and nearby towns.

Hazard: Streets, underpasses, low-lying areas, and small streams are at risk.

Kentucky & Ohio – Boyd, Greenup, and Lawrence Counties

Warning extended until 10:15 AM EDT.

Areas affected: Northwestern Boyd County and southeastern Greenup County in Kentucky, plus southwestern Lawrence County in Ohio.

Rainfall: 3.5 to 5 inches already recorded, with another 0.5–1 inch possible.

Advertisement

Impacts: Flash flooding confirmed in Flatwoods and Russell (KY) and Ironton (OH).

Hazard: Significant flooding of small creeks, urban streets, and low-lying neighborhoods is underway.

Texas – Webb County

Warning extended until 8:30 AM CDT.

Areas affected: South Central Webb County, including Laredo, Rio Bravo, and El Cenizo.

Rainfall: Intense thunderstorms producing flooding conditions across the region.

Impacts: Flooding expected near major roadways, schools, Laredo International Airport, and medical facilities.

Hazard: Poor drainage areas, creeks, and underpasses are especially vulnerable.

Safety advisory

Officials urge residents in all affected areas to avoid flooded roads and remember: “Turn around, don’t drown.” Most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles. Residents are advised to monitor local weather alerts, report flooding when safe, and remain cautious in low-lying and urban areas prone to water accumulation.

Advertisement
 
 
Rainfall
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsFlash flood warnings for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas with up to 5 inches of rain reported
Read Next Story