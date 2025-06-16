Flash floods kill 5 in West Virginia; Texas death toll rises to 13 amid record rainfall

At least five people have died and three remain missing after torrential rains triggered flash flooding in northern West Virginia on Saturday night, overwhelming emergency services and causing widespread infrastructure damage. Officials said up to 4 inches (10 cm) of rain fell in parts of Wheeling and Ohio County in just 30 minutes.

“We almost immediately started getting 911 calls for rescue of people being trapped,” said Lou Vargo, Ohio County's emergency management director. “During this time, we had major infrastructure damage to roads, bridges, and highways where we couldn't respond to a lot of incidents. So we were delayed in getting there because there was just so much damage."

Vargo, a 35-year emergency response veteran, added: “I’ve seen major floods here in the city and the county. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Emergency declarations and search efforts Governor Patrick Morrisey declared states of emergency in both Ohio and Marion counties and mobilised the National Guard to aid in rescue and recovery efforts. About 2,500 power outages were reported in the area by Sunday evening.

“In many respects, this is kind of a unicorn event,” said Gov. Morrisey. “There were roughly 3 to 4 inches of water that fell in the area in less than an hour. That’s very, very difficult to deal with.”

He continued: “Your friends, your neighbors, your first responders—they’re out working very hard to find people. That’s our No. 1 task right now.”

Vehicles swept away, trees as shelter As floodwaters surged, vehicles were swept into creeks, a mobile home caught fire, and some residents climbed trees to escape the waters. In Marion County, which experienced similar flooding on Sunday, the local Department of Homeland Security reported extensive damage to bridges, roads, and homes, and at least 165 emergency calls since the storms began.

Search and rescue in full swing Rescue crews worked through the night and resumed Sunday morning. Wheeling Fire Chief Jim Blazier said teams were combing areas from the Ohio state line to Wheeling Creek.

“We’re searching the banks, submerged vehicles, and any debris we find along the trail,” Blazier said. “We’re using drones, search dogs, and swift water personnel to search designated sectors for the missing.”

San Antonio also reels from heavy rain The flooding in West Virginia follows a similar weather tragedy in San Antonio, Texas, where the death toll from heavy rains has risen to 13, after more than 7 inches (18 cm) of rain inundated the area.

Fast-rising waters swept cars into Beitel Creek, where most of the victims were found. Firefighters rescued over 70 people, with some climbing trees to escape the floods. Officials confirmed Saturday that all those previously reported missing had been located.

