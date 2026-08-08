Flesh-eating bacteria alert in Louisiana: Vibrio vulnificus cases rise; 5 people die after exposure to seawater

Louisiana health officials have urged residents to take precautions after the state recorded an increase in severe infections caused by Vibrio vulnificus, a potentially deadly bacteria sometimes described as a “flesh-eating” bacterium.

Louisiana has reported nine cases so far this year, including five deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. In previous years, the state averaged about seven cases and one death over the same period.

All reported cases linked to seawater exposure The Louisiana Department of Health said all nine patients infected this year had wounds exposed to seawater. Officials also said every patient had an underlying health condition.

Vibrio bacteria occur naturally in warm coastal waters and tend to be present in higher concentrations between May and October, when water temperatures rise.

Infections can occur when an open wound comes into contact with saltwater or brackish water. People can also become infected by eating raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters.

Infection can become life-threatening Vibrio infections can cause gastrointestinal illness, wound infections and bloodstream infections, health officials said.

Vibrio vulnificus can cause particularly severe illness. In serious cases, patients may require intensive care or undergo limb amputation.

The health department warned that about one in five people infected with Vibrio vulnificus dies, with some deaths occurring within just a day or two after symptoms begin.

Officials urge immediate medical attention Louisiana health authorities are advising residents to be especially cautious when swimming or wading in coastal waters, particularly if they have an open wound.

People should seek medical attention immediately if a wound exposed to saltwater or brackish water becomes:

Red

Swollen

Painful

Warm

Discolored

Health officials also urged patients to tell their healthcare providers about any recent exposure to seawater.