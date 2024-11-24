Flight attendant faces dismissal over her social media post about Liam Payne’s body onboard

  • A flight attendant faces potential dismissal for allegedly violating confidentiality rules by sharing online details about a flight transporting Liam Payne's body to the UK. Payne tragically died in Buenos Aires, and the stewardess reportedly disclosed the presence of his coffin onboard.

Updated24 Nov 2024, 01:38 AM IST
A flight stewardess faces axe for posting sensitive details online about a flight carrying Liam Payne's (in pic) body back to the UK.
A flight stewardess faces axe for posting sensitive details online about a flight carrying Liam Payne’s (in pic) body back to the UK. (REUTERS)

A flight attendant is reportedly facing disciplinary action, including potential dismissal, for sharing sensitive details online about a flight carrying the body of late singer Liam Payne back to the UK.

Payne, 31, passed away after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, with authorities reporting multiple traumas leading to an "internal and external hemorrhage." His body was flown back to the UK on November 6, accompanied by grieving family members.

The British Airways (BA) cabin crew member reportedly informed her online followers that a coffin was onboard, later revealing it was Liam Payne's.

British Airways has strict confidentiality policies, and the individual’s posts are said to have violated those guidelines. The flight stewardess could face the sack after revealing online she was on the flight taking Liam Payne’s body home, The Sun reported.

Payne’s death was officially ruled as resulting from multiple traumatic injuries, leading to internal and external hemorrhaging. According to the official autopsy reports, the singer due to multiple injuries consistent with the fall. The document also said that he did not have the reflex of protecting himself in the fall — which suggests he might have been unconscious.

A toxicology report showed that Payne had multiple substances in his system at the time of his death. Local prosecutors have however concluded that his injuries were not the result of self-harm or any external intervention by others.

Payne’s death has left fans and loved ones devastated. The singer, who rose to fame as part of One Direction, was mourned worldwide after his untimely passing. 

The former members of the iconic boy band One Direction came together on Wednesday to bid farewell to their bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away last month at the age of 31.  Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson joined Payne's family and close friends for a private funeral service in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, northwest of London.

Payne rose to fame as a teenager when One Direction became a global sensation in the early 2010s, captivating fans with hits like What Makes You Beautiful, Story of My Life, and Best Song Ever. The group, formed on The X Factor, became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. 

After One Direction disbanded in 2016, Payne pursued a solo career, releasing his debut album in 2019.

Key Takeaways
  • Social media can blur the lines between personal and professional conduct.
  • Confidentiality policies are crucial in maintaining respect for individuals and their families, especially during sensitive times.
  • Incidents like this can have serious repercussions on one’s career and reputation in the aviation industry.

