Flood Advisory issued in parts of New York as heavy rain and high tide raise Hudson River levels

The National Weather Service (NWS) in New York has issued a Flood Advisory for portions of southeast New York, including Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties, in effect until 6 PM EDT Thursday.

The advisory warns of tidal and low-lying flooding caused by a combination of storm tide and heavy rain, leading to water levels 1 to 2 feet above ground in some areas.

Doppler radar indicated intense showers around 3:48 PM EDT, with 1 to 1.5 inches of rain already fallen and high tide approaching at 5 PM, expected to worsen flooding conditions.

Areas likely to be affected Communities along the Hudson River and nearby low-lying regions are most at risk. The NWS listed the following locations as likely to experience flooding:

Newburgh, Ossining, Peekskill, Haverstraw, Nyack, Cold Spring, New Windsor, Stony Point, Putnam Valley, Croton-on-Hudson, Highland Falls, and Cornwall-on-Hudson, among others.

Expected impacts Minor to locally moderate flooding is expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

Roads, parking lots, parks, lawns, and low-lying properties may see 1 to 2 feet of water accumulation.

Homes and businesses with basements near the Hudson River could experience minor flooding.

Safety reminder Authorities urged residents to use caution and avoid driving through flooded roads.