Flood Advisory issued in parts of New York as heavy rain and high tide raise Hudson River levels

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties until 6 PM EDT Thursday, warning of tidal and low-lying flooding from heavy rain and rising tides.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published31 Oct 2025, 02:03 AM IST
Water levels may reach 1 to 2 feet above ground in Hudson River communities, NWS forecast said. (Representational image)
The National Weather Service (NWS) in New York has issued a Flood Advisory for portions of southeast New York, including Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties, in effect until 6 PM EDT Thursday.

The advisory warns of tidal and low-lying flooding caused by a combination of storm tide and heavy rain, leading to water levels 1 to 2 feet above ground in some areas.

Doppler radar indicated intense showers around 3:48 PM EDT, with 1 to 1.5 inches of rain already fallen and high tide approaching at 5 PM, expected to worsen flooding conditions.

Areas likely to be affected

Communities along the Hudson River and nearby low-lying regions are most at risk. The NWS listed the following locations as likely to experience flooding:

Newburgh, Ossining, Peekskill, Haverstraw, Nyack, Cold Spring, New Windsor, Stony Point, Putnam Valley, Croton-on-Hudson, Highland Falls, and Cornwall-on-Hudson, among others.

Expected impacts

Minor to locally moderate flooding is expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

Roads, parking lots, parks, lawns, and low-lying properties may see 1 to 2 feet of water accumulation.

Homes and businesses with basements near the Hudson River could experience minor flooding.

Safety reminder

Authorities urged residents to use caution and avoid driving through flooded roads.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS cautioned.

