LIVE Updates: New York flash flood disrupts subways, NJ roads, rail and air travel across Tri-State area

Record-breaking thunderstorms drenched New York City and surrounding states on Monday night, unleashing flash floods that brought much of the region to a standstill. Central Park saw over 2 inches of rain per hour at the storm’s peak, overwhelming subway systems and suspending multiple train lines. Roads and highways across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut were submerged, leaving motorists stranded and prompting emergency rescues.
The weather chaos extended to air travel, with more than 1,200 flight cancellations reported at major hubs like JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency, while flood alerts stretched into Maryland and Virginia through Tuesday.
Central Texas is bracing for renewed downpours, though meteorologists expect the heaviest storms to bypass areas already devastated by deadly July 4 flooding.
Flash flood warnings remained in effect through early Tuesday for parts of New Jersey, while flood watches continued for portions of Maryland and Virginia.
Hydrologists are monitoring river levels closely. The Passaic River at Pine Brook, NJ, is forecast to rise more than three feet by midnight, while the Ramapo River at Mahwah has already reached that level.
At the peak of the storm, Central Park recorded rainfall exceeding 2 inches per hour, marking one of the heaviest downpours of the year. Rain tapered off later Monday night as the storm shifted eastward, though the damage was already done.
New Jersey bore the brunt of the rainfall, prompting Governor Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency on Monday evening.
The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed numerous flash flooding incidents across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Several highways became impassable as floodwaters submerged vehicles and stranded motorists. Emergency crews were deployed to assist drivers and secure affected areas.
The storm’s impact was felt in the skies as well, with more than 1,200 flights canceled across LaGuardia, JFK, Newark Liberty, and Reagan National airports, according to FlightAware data.
Multiple subway stations across the city were inundated as slow-moving thunderstorms stalled over the region. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) was forced to suspend or delay operations on several lines due to flooding.
Metro-North suspended service on part of the Harlem Line and reported delays on the New Haven Line, as flash floods wreaked havoc across rail infrastructure.