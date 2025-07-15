LIVE Updates: New York flash flood disrupts subways, NJ roads, rail and air travel across Tri-State area

Record-breaking thunderstorms drenched New York City and surrounding states on Monday night, unleashing flash floods that brought much of the region to a standstill. Central Park saw over 2 inches of rain per hour at the storm’s peak, overwhelming subway systems and suspending multiple train lines. Roads and highways across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut were submerged, leaving motorists stranded and prompting emergency rescues.

The weather chaos extended to air travel, with more than 1,200 flight cancellations reported at major hubs like JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency, while flood alerts stretched into Maryland and Virginia through Tuesday.