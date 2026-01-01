Flood warning issued for Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties as heavy rain moves in

A flood warning has been issued for Los Angeles and surrounding counties of Santa Barbara and Ventura by the National Weather Services (NWS) on Thursday, which will stay in effect till nighttime.

As per the official website of the NWS Los Angeles, the flood watch was in effect from the evening of Wednesday, 31 December, and will remain till nighttime on Thursday, 1 Jan.

Possible impacts and how to stay safe The NWS says that the flood might lead to increased risks of rockslides and mudslides, and thus has asked travellers to avoid canyon roads and travels in mountainous areas.

There is also a moderate risk of flooding as well as flow of debris. The NWS strongly advises residents in the area to not cross flooded roads. It is better for travellers to adjust their travel plans accordingly and also pack extra supplies as required.

Residents, and especially campers, should also stay away from rivers and creeks since strong flows are predicted in waterways.

Cars should be parked away from tall trees and boats should be kept in safe harbours as there is high risk of downed trees and steep seas.

Most likely scenario through Thursday (1 Jan) night Peak timing of the flood watch is from 2 am to 6 pm on Thursday. Peak rain rate are expected to be 0.25-0.50 inches per hour, while isolated rain rate is likely to be 0.5-1.0 inch per hour.

Total rainfall is expected to be 1.0-2.0 inches, with mountains and foothills expected to see 2.0-5.0 inches of rain.

Peak wind gusts are expected to be 20-40 mph. Local wind gusts are expected to be 40-50 mph.

Steps to follow if driving in rain: 1. Ensure headlights are switched on, even during daytime. This improves visibility and reduces chances of accidents

2. Stay on high ground and preferably drive in the middle lanes.