Florida airport to be renamed after Trump — From money to iconic venues, US President's naming spree continues

The Florida airport will soon bear US President Donald Trump's name, with the state signing legislation on Monday to rename the Palm Beach International Airport.

The legislation to rename the airport after Trump was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, following which the US President's son Eric Tump posted on X, "Palm Beach International Airport is now officially…. President Donald J. Trump International Airport!”

However, before the name cane be changed, a formal request has to be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) so that it can make necessary changes to existing databases. The airport's new name is set to come into effect from 1 July, 2026, CBS News reported.

Trump, a native of New York, moved to Florida in 2019, with his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach becoming his primary residence since then.

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What's in a name? With the name change, the Florida airport becomes the latest in a series of buildings, institutions, and money, among other things, to bear Trump's name.

Last week, the US Treasury announced that American paper currency would bear Trump's signature starting in summer this year, marking the first time a sitting US President has signed American dollars.

But that's not all. Earlier this month, the US Commission of Fine Arts voted unanimously to approve a design for a 24-karat gold coin intended to mark America's 250th year of independence, which will bear an image of Trump with his hands pressed against a desk.

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Prior to that, in December last year, Trump announced a new class of guided-missile US Navy warships that would be named after him, while the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts also changed its name to the Trump Kennedy Center, sparking an exodus of artists from the iconic venue.

The US President's name has also been affixed to the so-called Trump Gold Card visa programme for wealthy foreigners that allows a quick route to US citizenship for donations of $1 million, as well as the state-run affordable prescription drug website, TrumpRx.