‘Mass casualty’ as boat-ferry crash in Florida, hospitals on alert: Top updates

A boat-ferry crash near Clearwater bridge in Florida, resulted in one death and multiple injuries. The boat fled the scene, while the ferry, carrying over 40 passengers, has been declared a mass casualty incident. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated28 Apr 2025, 12:11 PM IST
Emergency service members and police officers gather at the scene following a ferry crash, in Clearwater, Florida, US on April 27, 2025 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
Emergency service members and police officers gather at the scene following a ferry crash, in Clearwater, Florida, US on April 27, 2025 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Javier Vazquez via Reuters )

Florida boat-ferry crash: A crash between a boat and a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge has claimed one life and left multiple injured in Clearwater, Florida, US, police said. The boat which crashed into the ferry on April 27, fled the scene, they added.

No information about the deceased has yet been released, as per an AP report. But the official X account of the City of Clearwater posted saying: “The fire department declared it a mass casualty incident because of the number and severity of injuries. Six patients were declared as trauma alerts, with two of those being transported by helicopter… It is not believed that there is anyone reported missing from the ferry.”

Also Read | Canada news: 11 killed as driver rams car into Vancouver Filipino festival crowd

Florida Boat Accident: What Happened?

In a series of posts on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Clearwater Police Department informed: “Along with Clearwater Fire Department, we’re working a boat crash off the Memorial Causeway bridge that has resulted in multiple injuries.”

“It’s been declared a mass casualty incident by the fire department due to the number of injuries. All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured. Drivers should avoid Memorial Causeway,” the first post added.

In another update post, police said that the ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the Memorial Causeway bridge. “All patients and passengers have been removed from the boat,” they added.

Also Read | 5 dead as mud mound collapses in Kaushambi of Uttar Pradesh: Report

What We Know So Far: Police Updates

  • In later posts on X, the Clearwater police added that the incident involved the Clearwater Ferry. As per the City of Clearwater, the ferry had 45 passengers and crew on board.
  • An ABC News affiliate cited Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector as saying the boat that collided with the ferry was privately owned.
  • “All of the injuries are from the ferry. The boat that struck the ferry fled the scene. The US Coast Guard and Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be handling the crash investigation,” police said.
  • Police have cautioned drivers to avoid Memorial Causeway.
  •  

(With inputs from Agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsUs News‘Mass casualty’ as boat-ferry crash in Florida, hospitals on alert: Top updates
MoreLess
First Published:28 Apr 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.