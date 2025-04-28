‘Mass casualty’ as boat-ferry crash in Florida, hospitals on alert: Top updates

Florida boat-ferry crash: A crash between a boat and a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge has claimed one life and left multiple injured in Clearwater, Florida, US, police said. The boat which crashed into the ferry on April 27, fled the scene, they added.

No information about the deceased has yet been released, as per an AP report. But the official X account of the City of Clearwater posted saying: “The fire department declared it a mass casualty incident because of the number and severity of injuries. Six patients were declared as trauma alerts, with two of those being transported by helicopter… It is not believed that there is anyone reported missing from the ferry.”