Florida shattered its all-time snow record this week as a deadly snowstorm blanketed much of the Gulf Coast, causing widespread disruptions and economic damage. A rare and deadly snowstorm this week brought record-breaking snowfall to areas across the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana, Texas, and parts of Alabama. According to AccuWeather, the state preliminarily set a new snowfall record of 9.8 inches in Milton, surpassing the previous record of 4 inches set on March 6, 1954.

Snowfall reaches Florida Panhandle By Tuesday afternoon (January 21), snow covered parts of Interstate 10 in the Florida Panhandle, reaching Pensacola. This marked one of the rare instances of significant snowfall in the region, as Gulf Coast states rarely experience measurable snow.

Historic weather event AccuWeather Meteorologist and Digital Producer Jesse Ferrell highlighted the significance of the event, noting that a blizzard warning was issued for parts of the Gulf Coast, including areas near Florida, for the first time in history.

Disruptions and statewide impacts The unprecedented snowfall brought significant disruptions to daily life. Roads became hazardous, leading to closures and travel delays. Businesses and schools across the region shut down as the state struggled to manage the impact of the extreme weather.

AccuWeather estimates economic damage AccuWeather estimates total damages and economic losses from the snowstorm, ice, and extreme cold across the South to be between $14 billion and $17 billion. Florida's share of the damage remains significant as the Panhandle bore the brunt of the storm.

Snowfall highlights Florida's vulnerability The historic snowfall in Florida underscores the state's vulnerability to extreme and unusual weather events. While snow in the Panhandle is rare, this storm serves as a stark reminder of the potential for record-breaking weather in even the most unexpected places.

Louisiana: Heavy snow and thundersnow AccuWeather reported rare thundersnow in Lafayette, Louisiana, early Tuesday morning, as the snowstorm intensified. By 2 p.m. CDT, Lafayette had received 9.5 inches of snow, with Rayne, Louisiana, recording the highest snowfall in the state at 10.5 inches. However, the state's record of 13 inches from Colfax in 1960 was not surpassed.

Many roads were closed due to the heavy snow, including significant stretches of I-10 and I-55. In New Orleans, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport recorded 3 inches of snow in just two hours, ultimately accumulating 8 inches—more snow than any storm in the city since official records began in 1948. This was also the first time measurable snow had fallen in New Orleans since 2009.

Texas: Rare snowstorm reaches Gulf Coast As the storm pushed into Texas, it caused measurable snow to fall south of Interstate 10, a rare occurrence in the region. Areas from San Antonio and Houston to the Texas Panhandle were buried under heavy snow and ice. AccuWeather noted that although such storms have occurred in the past, it is extremely rare for snow to accumulate along the Gulf Coast in this area.

The storm, which developed into a blizzard warning for southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas, was the first-ever blizzard warning issued for the Gulf Coast, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell. This snowstorm left beaches covered in white, a sight rarely seen in these southern regions.

AccuWeather continues to monitor the situation as recovery efforts are underway across the region.

