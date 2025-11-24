Florida eviction shooting: After deputy, shooter deaths, now injured locksmith David Long succumbs to injuries

A locksmith who was critically injured while helping sheriff’s deputies carry out an eviction in Vero Beach, Florida, has died from his wounds, bringing last week’s shooting death toll to three, according to the sheriff's office, AP reported.

The civilian locksmith, 76-year-old David Long, was known for his “dedicated service and kind demeanor,” Sheriff Eric Flowers said in a social media post Sunday.

Indian River County Sheriff's Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow — a 25-year veteran of the agency — was killed when the man they were trying to evict opened fire Friday morning. That man, Michael Halberstam, died from his wounds on Saturday, Flowers said.

Another deputy, Florentino Arizpe, who was shot in the shoulder, was released from the hospital over the weekend, the sheriff said.

The sheriff's office had received seven calls from the home over the past month, “almost all” of which were from the mother calling about her son, the sheriff said during a news conference on Friday. Even so, he said, deputies weren’t expecting any trouble when they arrived to evict Halberstam.

Flowers did not say in his post if Sweeting-Mashkow and Long were wearing protective gear, and the sheriff’s office did not respond to an email on the matter Monday morning.