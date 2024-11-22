Shocking! Florida mother arrested for allegedly attempting to drown teenage daughter in bathtub

Florida authorities have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 14-year-old girl, allegedly at the hands of her mother, Kelsey Glover, 35. The incident, which unfolded in Osceola County, has shocked the local community and raised questions about what led to the violent altercation.

Emergency Call Leads Florida Deputies to Scene of Disturbance Deputies responded to reports of an armed disturbance at a residential property. According to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, the situation was still unfolding when law enforcement arrived.

Upon entry, officers encountered Glover attempting to strike a witness with a hammer. The witness had reportedly intervened in an effort to save the teenager.

Witnesses told police they saw Glover holding her daughter's head underwater in a bathtub and that the teen was unresponsive in an upstairs bathroom.

"They tried to stop her but were not successful. Eventually, Ms. Glover began attacking and chasing these witnesses around the house with a hammer," Lopez said.

Also Read | Scientist murders father in ice ax attack as election fury turns deadly: Report

Officers subdued Kelsey Glover and secured the scene. The teen was found unresponsive in an upstairs bathroom, where witnesses claimed to have seen Glover holding the girl’s head underwater in a bathtub.

Florida Teen Pronounced Dead at Hospital The 14-year-old girl was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The precise cause of death has not yet been confirmed, with authorities awaiting a medical examiner’s report.

There were four people in the house during the incident: Glover, the victim, another child and a person who resides with them, Lopez said.

Sheriff Lopez indicated that charges against Glover, currently including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery, could be upgraded pending the findings.

A Troubled Household in Florida The household consisted of Glover, the victim, another child, and a co-resident, according to officials. Sheriff Lopez noted a history of domestic strife, citing a prior incident in which Glover allegedly assaulted the girl’s father, prompting him to obtain a restraining order.

However, no other domestic incidents had been officially reported at the residence until the day of the girl’s death.

Florida Community Reels from the Tragedy "This is a dark day when things like this happen," Sheriff Lopez remarked during a press conference. “What happened to her is unimaginable, and we are determined to get justice.”

Also Read | Police in Antigua charge a man with murder in the stabbing death of a politician