Florida news: 4 dead as car rams into pedestrians in Tampa's Ybor City; 22-year-old Silas Sampson arrested

Four people were killed and 11 others injured when a vehicle plowed into them on Saturday in the Ybor City neighbourhod of Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement

The driver, a 22-year-old from Dade City, has been arrested, as per Fox13 News.

The publication spoke to Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaws, who said that the events began unfolding at 12:30 am on Saturday after two vehicles were spotted racing each other by officials near Tampa's Hanna and Nebraska Avenues. The vehicles were moving towards Hillsborough Aevnue in the west.

After one of the vehicles exited downtown by driving onto I-275 Southbound, the TDP's air unit managed to track it.

The Florida Highway Patrol joined the chase and followed the car to Nebraska Avenue and Palm Avenue. They intended on attempting a pit manouvre here.

Following this, the vehicle went down the busy 7th Avenue when it crashed into a group of pedestrians near 15th Street.

Advertisement

Among the deceased, three died on the spot while one succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital, as per Fox13 News. All victims are over 20 years of age, as per Chief Bercaw.

The 7th Avenue, between 15th and 18th Streets, has been closed off for investigations. They will be reopened soon, as per investigators who spoke to local media.