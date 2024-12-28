A Florida pizza delivery woman is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and home invasion, she after allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman 14 times in a motel room following a dispute over a tip, authorities said.

Brianna Alvelo, 22, was arrested in Kissimmee, Florida, on Sunday (December 22) after she and an accomplice reportedly forced their way into the victim’s motel room and attacked the woman.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when the pregnant woman gave Alvelo $50 on a $33.10 pizza bill but expected change. Alvelo informed her that the restaurant did not provide change, leading to a brief search for smaller bills in the woman’s purses and car.

After obtaining a smaller amount, the woman’s final tip to Alvelo was $2. Alvelo allegedly rolled her eyes and walked away without further interaction.

Hours later, the woman, her boyfriend, and their 5-year-old daughter were asleep when they heard a knock on the door. Upon answering, the woman was confronted by Alvelo and an armed man, both wearing face masks. The couple’s boyfriend was forced into the bathroom, while Alvelo allegedly searched through their belongings before stabbing the victim 14 times with a pocket knife.

The victim, who had recently discovered she was pregnant, sustained severe injuries, including a ruptured lung, and was rushed to the hospital for surgery.

Alvelo faces charges including attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, kidnapping, and aggravated assault with a weapon. The male accomplice remains unidentified. Alvelo requested a court-appointed attorney, stating she could not afford legal representation.

The case has drawn widespread attention, with authorities continuing to investigate the role of the male suspect involved in the violent attack.